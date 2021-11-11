PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another one. Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper took home a 2021 National League Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, his third accolade thus far this offseason.

“This award is a credit to the staff and the players around me,” Harper said. “To be in the same company with so many other great hitters is an honor and something I’m truly proud of.”

The hardware keeps coming. For the second time in his career, Bryce Harper is a Silver Slugger Award winner. pic.twitter.com/D5zlbSgxYc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 12, 2021

Harper so far this offseason has been named a finalist for the 2021 NL MVP, won the 2021 Most Outstanding Player in the Players Choice Awards and the 2021 Hank Aaron Award on Tuesday. He’ll find out next Thursday if he’ll be adding a second NL MVP award to his cabinet.

The 29-year-old led the majors in OPS (1.044), OPS+ (179) and slugging percentage (.615) and the National League in doubles (a career-high 42), extra-base hits (78) and Win Probability Added (4.74). His .429 on-base percentage was second in the majors behind his former Washington teammate Juan Soto. He also became the fourth active player to slug his 250th career home run before his 29th birthday, joining Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout.

Harper finished hitting .309/.429/.615 with 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, 100 walks and 101 runs. He had a 5.9 bWAR and a 6.6 fWAR.

Harper joined Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the only two players in the majors this season to his .300/.400/.600 and just the fourth Phillie to do so since 1900. Ryan Howard, Chuck Klein and Lefty O’Doul also have done it.

“There is no one more deserving of a Silver Slugger Award than Bryce,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “His numbers this past season invoked some of the greatest names to ever play this game. I see firsthand how incredibly hard Bryce works all year long, and his dedication pays off in moments like this when he is recognized with a Silver Slugger Award.”

To see the full list of Silver Slugger winners, click here.