PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police tell Eyewitness News a row home fire that claimed the lives of two men early Thursday morning has been confirmed to be arson. A homicide investigation is now underway.

A security camera captured the moments crews rushed to the 1400 block of Jerome Street, around 4 a.m., before a horrifying scream.

Two men are dead after an overnight fire in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section https://t.co/XX7NGgHVqx @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BiYsq1pvgT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 11, 2021

Fifty-seven-year-old Josh Chase was one of two men killed during the fire, according to his grieving uncle.

“This is terrible.” Esrick Copeland said.

It took crews only 20 minutes to contain the flames, but much of the inside was gutted from that fast-moving fire.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or where the flames started.

But Eyewitness News found investigators taking photos inside, and Chase’s uncle says officials told him it was suspicious.

“The police said it looked like someone threw something in the doorway or something like that,” Copeland said. “It’s terrible. Who would do something like that to a human being? You know they were asleep. So they have no way to survive.”

Neighbors remember Chase as friendly and kind-hearted.

“He was a good guy, he fixed my car a couple times. He fixed a lot of people’s cars,” neighbor Brandon Ballard said.

As officials continue to investigate, the second victim’s name has not been released.