READING, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will visit the Berks Community Health Clinic on Wednesday morning. Wolf is expected to encourage residents to participate in an upcoming walk-in vaccine clinic that will offer all COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric vaccines for anyone eligible.
He is also stressing the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly at 10:30 a.m.
The Berks Community Health Center is located on Rockland Street in Reading and.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf encourages participation at upcoming walk-in vaccine clinic offering all vaccines, stresses importance of getting COVID-19 vaccination
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.