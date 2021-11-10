PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Athletes either love playing in the City of Philadelphia or hate it, because of the passion the fans have for their sports teams. Philadelphia was ranked 5th overall in WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Sports Cities survey.
To determine the best sports cities, Wallethub compared 392 small to large cities in the U.S. across five of the largest sports: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
Philadelphia landed in the top 20 for each individual sports ranking, coming in 15th in football, 4th in basketball, 12th in baseball, 14th in hockey and 20th in soccer.
The top three cities for sports were Boston, Los Angeles and New York.
