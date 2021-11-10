PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A candlelight vigil was held in Mount Airy Wednesday night as a community prays for the safe return of a missing 10-year old girl. Qadr Williams has been missing for three weeks.

Candles sparking hope for the safe return of Qadr.

Investigators say the 10-year old was last seen on her way to Houston School in Mount Airy three weeks ago. Philadelphia police confirm the FBI is involved in the investigation.

“We had multiple days where we went out and handed out flyers in the community,” Houston Home and School Co-President Emily Pugliese said.

“We live right near where she lives. I used to work at this school. I am just horrified. I have my granddaughter here and it pains me and it pains her,” one woman said.

While details of Qadr’s disappearance are limited, community members say they want to keep spreading the word to bring her home.

“There’s been a little bit too much silence on it from my opinion and I know it’s a delicate situation that’s evolving, but this is a 10-year-old little girl who is missing,” Pugliese said.

“Even though it wasn’t my child that as a community we should care when a child is in danger or hurt or they don’t know for sure where her whereabouts are,” a woman said.

As the days go on, they hope Qadr knows they never stopped caring.

“We live in a place where people care about each other,” a woman said.

If a child falls in the street someone is going to pick them up. People stop to help,” said another.

“This is amazing that we got so many parents here, staff members and classmates, so you can tell people really do miss her and I’m just praying that she comes back,” Mount Airy resident Jamaine Leslie said.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.