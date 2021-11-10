PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are working to identify who shot and killed a 29-year-old man near Love Park at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Investigators say he was shot in the head, neck and stomach in the busy area, which is near City Hall and crowded streets.
The victim died at Jefferson Hospital. Authorities said they have identified the victim but did not release the name.
Investigators told CBS3 they are using surveillance video for clues. The shooter left in very distinct car that official say give them a good idea of who is responsible.
“We’re told it had green wheels, green lights possibly coming from the front, and green trim or a green front bumper,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So there’s a lot of green to this vehicle, which is unusual.”
No one has been arrested.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.