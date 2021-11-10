President Joe Biden Set To Attend Memorial Service For Former Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner

MILFORD, Del (CBS) — President Joe Biden will be attending the memorial service for former Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner on Wednesday. Minner, who was the state’s first and only female governor, died last week.
Minner was elected governor in 2000 and served until 2009.
Gov. John Carney, who served alongside Minner as lieutenant governor, says she paved the way for women and girls to seek out leadership roles.
The service will be held at Milford Church of the Nazarene in Milford.
Minner was 86 years old.