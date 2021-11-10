PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old security guard is charged with murder after Philadelphia police say he shot and killed a 29-year-old man near LOVE Park Tuesday evening. Gregory Thomas, 43, is charged with murder and other offenses.

Police later identified the victim as Ryan Groff of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Thomas, who is a security guard at the Christmas Village exhibit, “became involved in a disturbance with” Groff, the department said in a release.

Police said Groff tried to enter an area of the attraction that was prohibited.

Police said Thomas went to his Jeep and grabbed a duffle bag. He then pulled a gun out of the bag and shot the victim multiple times.

Investigators said Groff was shot in the head, neck and stomach in the busy area, which is near City Hall and crowded streets. The victim died at Jefferson Hospital.

Mayor Jim Kenney said that Thomas was not authorized to have a gun while working for the security company. The company has not yet been named.

Thomas drove off and went home, where his supervisor later found him. His supervisor drove him to the police station late Tuesday night.

The city’s Christmas Village exhibit is set up in the area of 15th and JFK Boulevard every year. Next week is the exhibit’s preview weekend.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.