By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that left a teenage boy dead. Streets were blocked at Westminster and Belmont Avenues Monday afternoon as police investigated.

Police say a 16-year-old, identified Tuesday as Bahsil Garrison, was shot multiple times in the chest and killed around 3:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot once in the arm.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.