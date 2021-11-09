PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tastykake has expanded a recall of its popular snack cakes. The recall now affects butterscotch, creme-filled and jelly krimpets.
Tastykake says they could contain fragments of metal mesh wire.READ MORE: Chopper 3 Video: Massive Fire Sparks At Recycling Plant In Southwest Philadelphia
The recalled cakes were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, as well as Maryland, New York, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
The products include:
- Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct) with the UPC, 0-25600-00227-8, and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
- Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 2oz (2ct)e (inner packages sold individually) with the UPC, 0-25600-00083-0, and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
- Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets with the UPC, 0-25600-00355-8, and expiration dates of Nov. 20, 24 and 27
- Tastykake Jelly Krimpets with the UPC, 0-25600-00228-5, and expiration dates of Nov. 22, 25 and 29
- Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) with the UPC, 0-25600-00396-1, and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
- Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets with the UPC, 0-25600-00002-1, and expiration dates of Nov. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8
- Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets with the UPC, 0-25600-00025-0, and expiration dates of Nov. 25
This comes after the company recalled some multi-packs of chocolate cupcakes, creme-filled chocolate cupcakes and buttercream iced cupcakes sold at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware earlier this month.
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia's Wills Eye Hospital Leads Research For Recently FDA-Approved Treatment For Eye Disease Macular Degeneration
If you have the aforementioned krimpets, you should throw them out or return them for a refund.