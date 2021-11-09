SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County early Tuesday morning. The incident unfolded just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the James Avenue home after reports of a shooting. Police were on scene for hours – going in and out of the home. Authorities at one point climbed atop the roof to take photo evidence.

Very little information is known surrounding the double shooting, but neighbors tell CBS3 the woman that lives in the home was recently estranged from her boyfriend after an altercation and restraining order.

Law enforcement continue to investigate a double shooting on James Avenue in Southampton Township. Neighbors tell us the female victim had a restraining order against her ex-partner. Waiting on police confirmation that he shot her then himself. Both currently hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/4EzSvtz87Z — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 9, 2021

“It’s tragic this thing. It’s tragic,” neighbor Nancy Papa said.

Papa tells CBS3, she believes the woman was afraid of her ex.

“Yes because she kept saying he was going to come break into the house,” Papa said. “She was panicked.”

People that know the former couple say the two were generally quiet and kept to themselves. Neighbors say their 6-year-old daughter was home at the time.

“I’m shocked with this whole thing. It’s really shocking,” Papa said.

As we learn more about the female victim, friends say she is a teacher’s assistant at a nearby preschool.

“My kids go to school with her daughter so it’s a real shock,” Patricia Moeller said.

A motorcycle that neighbors say the alleged shooter rode in on was taken into evidence.

“I was under the impression everything had died down and they went their separate ways then this happened,” neighbor James White said.

Police say both the victim and shooter remain hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.