SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — At least two people are injured after a shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County. An ambulance responding to the shooting was also involved in a crash nearby.
This happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside on Route 38 near Route 206.
Chopper 3 was near the area as the investigation started. Details are limited at this time, but New Jersey State Police confirmed to CBS3 two people are being flown to a hospital.
A responding ambulance crashed into a car near the scene. It isn’t know if the ambulance was arriving at the scene or leaving. Burlington County confirmed one person was taken to the hospital.
