PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight shooting in the city’s Society Hill section sent a 32-year-old man, who was out on a date, to the hospital. The shooting happened on South Front Street.
Philadelphia police said just after 11:30 Monday night, officers found a man sitting in the passenger side of the car. He told officers he was talking to his date, who was standing outside the car, when three men shoved her out of the way and shot him in the chest.READ MORE: Row Home Fire In North Philadelphia Kills 1, Forces Residents To Jump From Windows.
The suspects took off in a white vehicle.READ MORE: How To Handle Supply Chain Shortages As Holiday Season Approaches
The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Bucks County School Districts, Parents Split Over Gov. Wolf's Decision To End School Mask Mandate In January
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here