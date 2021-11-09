PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in North Philadelphia, and at least six people are injured. CBS3 has learned the fire forced some inside the building to jump out windows to escape.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of North 21st Street. When the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived, they found flames on the first floor. The fire involved three row homes.

Captain Derek Bowmer spoke to CBS3 early Tuesday morning, saying their fire station is second away from the neighborhood.

“We did have multiple people self-evacuating, and we did make some rescues,” Capt. Bowmer said.

Crews got the flames under control shortly after 4 a.m. According to officials, there were no smoke detectors in the home.

Early morning fire in Tioga neighborhood kills 1 person and injures 6 others. Officials tell @CBSPhilly there were no smoke detectors in the home. pic.twitter.com/M2lr5JTzsv — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) November 9, 2021

The number of injuries continues to grow as crews continue to assess the scene.

One firefighter was injured, but Capt. Bowmer said it was minor. Two people, a man and a woman, who jumped from windows are stable right now. Emergency crews rushed another man and woman to the hospital; officials confirm the man has burns to 30% of his body.

As of 5 a.m., ten people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.