PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reported Comcast outage is interrupting Xfinity service for users across the country, including those in the tri-state area. The outage is impacting Comcast Xfinity customers nationwide; the company has not given a potential cause.

CBS3 viewers from various parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware used social media to confirm their own outages.

is it just a greater philadelphia comcast outage or is it further? — Jarrod Phipps (@phipps_jarrod) November 9, 2021

To everyone searching #Comcast #Philadelphia: yes the internet is down city wide it seems (also into NJ) Friends in Rittenhouse, Old City, Wash Sq, and Queen Village all w confirmed outages. — Fitz Maro 📌 (@fitzmaro) November 9, 2021

Looks like Comcast is having internet connectivity issues this morning with multiple areas in Philly. I’m amazed how stable Verizon Fios has been compared to Comcast in the Philly area tbh. #outage #Philadelphia — ₿rentos► 🍽🍗 (@brentos93) November 9, 2021

Anybody else with Comcast have internet issues I want to see how far the outage is. I am up near Philadelphia. Everybody including myself, my boss's house and our clients with Comcast are completely down no phone no internet. — Sitherie (@Sitherie) November 9, 2021

Users in Philadelphia report their internet is back up after a quick interruption, but other parts of the city are struggling to keep a connection.

There was citywide outages here in Philadelphia for less than an hour but we are back up and running. Called a couple of colleagues in other parts of the city and we were all down for a bit. #ComcastOutage #WorkAtHomeIssues — Daryel Jay (@DaryelJay) November 9, 2021

Other viewers tell CBS3 they can’t get through to Xfinity customer service, getting only a busy signal.

Philadelphia folks: is Comcast down right now? Their outage site isn't even responding. #comcastoutage #Comcast #Xfinity — Rebecca Bonner (@rebbon2) November 9, 2021

There was a major @comcast @Xfinity outage in the Bay Area last night. Now it appears there is one in the #Philadelphia region this morning. Any updates from Command Central? pic.twitter.com/UV88lcPAuF — Liam Goldrick (@lgoldrick25) November 9, 2021

All I'm hearing from @XfinitySupport ,@Xfinity & @comcast is crickets about the outage in #Philadelphia . Can someone please let us know what's going on!!! — Bushfighter 4 Zero (@stolle_243) November 9, 2021

Xfinity customers can get status updates here once they log into their account.