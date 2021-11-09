CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reported Comcast outage is interrupting Xfinity service for users across the country, including those in the tri-state area. The outage is impacting Comcast Xfinity customers nationwide; the company has not given a potential cause.

CBS3 viewers from various parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware used social media to confirm their own outages.

Users in Philadelphia report their internet is back up after a quick interruption, but other parts of the city are struggling to keep a connection.

Other viewers tell CBS3 they can’t get through to Xfinity customer service, getting only a busy signal.

Xfinity customers can get status updates here once they log into their account.