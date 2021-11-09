PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nation’s first-ever Esports campus is opening up in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at Nerd Street’s new corporate headquarters on North Broad Street.
The facility is called "The Block."
It will also serve as a local host which is a dedicated Esports Arena that will showcase pro-gaming events for spectators.
It will also stay open to the public for hourly gameplay, tournaments, summer camps and more.
The Block opens to the public Saturday, Nov. 13 with a 12-hour-long grand opening. The event begins at 11 a.m.
There will be free gameplay for the general public along with giveaways and raffles.