PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are working to identify a man shot and killed near Love Park at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Investigators say he was shot in the head, neck and stomach.
The victim died at Jefferson Hospital.
No one has been arrested.
