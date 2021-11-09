PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a 28-year-old woman over the weekend. The shooting happened in the city’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday evening.
The department released photos of the man, who they describe as a Black man in his early to mid-20s. He was wearing a rust-colored jacket, loose black pants, and black shoes.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of East Willard Street. Officers said the suspect shot the victim multiple times, including several times in the head. He ran off soon after.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information relating to an arrest.