PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new details in a double shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man in Philadelphia. The victim was a rising star in ice dancing. His family is only talking to Eyewitness News about his big dreams and the impact he had on his community.

Police say they did make one arrest in this case, but as the investigation continues, his family is still in shock.

“When it came down to lighting someone’s life up and making someone happy, there was Joshua,” his mother said.

That’s Joshua Soto, an 18-year-old national junior ice dancer with dreams of being in the Olympics.

Just miles from home, Joshua’s life was cut short Saturday, when he was shot and killed when he went to pick up a friend.

Joshua’s parents tell Eyewitness News that police told them their son was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s hard, I just believe my son was placed on this earth for a purpose and God said, ‘I want to take him home,'” his mother said.

“It’s so difficult to have someone snatched away,” his father said. “He was our gift and it was taken away.”

His parents and friends say Joshua was kind, his smile was contagious and he was a perfectionist on and off the ice.

“When he fell on the ice or anything like that, he would brush it off and say, ‘I am going to do better, I want to do better, I want to be this national competitor from the neighborhood,'” his dad said.

Joshua had a passion to give back and his parents know he touched so many.

“Just to know our son has impacted so many lives, it just gives me a sense of peace,” his mom said.

“It was a senseless act, but we believe wholeheartedly that there is a reason and his work is not done and it’s just going to begin,” his dad said.

Joshua was set to attend West Chester University in January. His parents say they are thankful for all of the support they have received.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Soto’s family.