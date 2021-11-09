PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive.

That juror was replaced by an alternate.

The rest of the jurors got COVID-19 tests and have tested negative.

They will start deliberations in a large courtroom directly next to where the trial has taken place on Wednesday. The jurors will be tested periodically, like professional sports teams, according to the judge.

The defense rested their case Monday.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said this was the story of an illegal relationship, claiming Dougherty kept Henon on the union payroll to influence his actions on city council.

Defense attorneys said there is no evidence that Henon’s union salary was a bribe.

