PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon. The defense rested their case Monday.
During closing arguments, prosecutors said this was the story of an illegal relationship, claiming Dougherty kept Henon on the union payroll to influence his actions.
Defense attorneys said there is no evidence that Henon’s union salary was a bribe.
Prosecutors will get a 25-minute rebuttal before the judge will bring the jury back Tuesday morning for jury instructions and then deliberations will begin.