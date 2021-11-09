PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are partnering with a youth sports charity to open a new warehouse for those in need of sports equipment. In a press release, the Eagles stated that research shows the participation of children in youth sports leagues has decreased over the past few years because of the costs, time commitments and competitive nature of youth sports leagues.
In an effort to get children involved and keep them engaged in sports, the Eagles and Leveling the Playing Field will open the new LPF Philadelphia warehouse on Tuesday.
The Eagles are partnering with LPF for an on-site volunteer event where local high school football players from the Boys Latin Charter and members of the Eagles community will work together to help build out the new warehouse space.
The event is being held Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the warehouse in Sharon Hill.