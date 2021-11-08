WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington is bringing in celebrity chefs to help support restaurants beginning next month. Celebrity stars like Tom Colicchio and Andrew Zimmern will partner with local chefs for ticketed events up and down Market Street from Dec. 9 through March 2022.
Wilmington's mayor says the restaurant scene there has been growing quickly.
"It's really been exciting to see this city transform its culture because of its first-class restaurant that have located here," Mayor Mike Purzycki said.
Proceeds from the events will support local chefs through the Independent Restaurant Coalition.