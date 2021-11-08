PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will Smith is back home in Philadelphia, talking about his new memoir, “Will.” He kicked off his five-city tour with an evening of stories with friends at The Met Philly.

Smith explained why he gets so personal in the book.

“I think I got to the point where I felt like I had enough experiences and I felt like I had suffered enough and won enough that I could share something that would be helpful,” Smith said.

Smith entertained the crowd for a little bit before sitting down with Queen Latifah.

Earlier, Smith stopped by Harriet’s Bookshop in Fishtown to sign copies of his book.

He was mobbed by fans as he made his way inside. Cameras were not allowed inside.

A couple of people who were able to get Smith to sign copies of the book say this is a dream come true.

“I was raised off of Will Smith like when I tell you ‘Fresh Prince,’ ‘Men In Black,’ ‘Wild Wild West’ — anything with Will Smith, my parents was like you have to watch him, to represent,” one fan said.

Smith’s book goes on sale Tuesday.