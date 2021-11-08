PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5300 block of Malcolm Street.
The victim was found in a car with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to officials. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update, Discuss Ongoing Victim Support And Violence Prevention Strategies
Police say a gun was recovered on the scene.READ MORE: Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students
As of Monday morning, there’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the case.MORE NEWS: Will Smith Returning To Philly For First Stop On New Book Tour
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here