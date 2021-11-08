PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and three teens were shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. at 200 E. Louden Street.

The Feltonville Intermediate School and Feltonville Schools of Arts/Sciences were both in lockdown until 11:47 a.m. due to the gunfire, according to officials.

Police say three victims — a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men — were exiting a corner store when they were shot at. The 17-year-old was shot once in his left leg, while the 18-year-olds were both shot in their right thigh.

A 29-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his left shin as the three victims attempted to escape the gunfire by running down the street.

All four of the victims are in stable condition, police say. They were all transported by either private vehicle or medic to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here