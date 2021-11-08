PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A WNBA superstar is Philadelphia City Council’s “Champion of the Week.” Lawmakers honored Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper in the City Hall courtyard Monday.
She led the Chicago Sky to their first championship last month and was named the Finals MVP.
Copper attended high school at Prep Charter and college at Rutgers University.
City Council thanked Copper for being a role model to young Philadelphia athletes.
"It's no way around it. It sounds so cliche, but it's you put the work in, you get rewarded. You consistently, every day, put one foot in front of the other and make sure that you're constantly getting better," Copper said.
Mayor Jim Kenney also presented Copper with a ceremonial Liberty Bell.