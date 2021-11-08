PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning your menu for Turkey Day, this might help. The career site Zippia looked at Google search trends to figure out each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side.
In Pennsylvania, the top pick was stuffing, or dressing, if you prefer to call it that.
In New Jersey, people went for stuffed mushrooms the most and in Delaware, the top side was cauliflower mashed potatoes.

The top side overall was mashed potatoes.