CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News, Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning your menu for Turkey Day, this might help. The career site Zippia looked at Google search trends to figure out each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side.

In Pennsylvania, the top pick was stuffing, or dressing, if you prefer to call it that.

READ MORE: Vaccinated International Travelers Arriving At Philadelphia International Airport For First Time In Nearly 2 Years

In New Jersey, people went for stuffed mushrooms the most and in Delaware, the top side was cauliflower mashed potatoes.

READ MORE: Defense Rests Case In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Corruption, Bribery Trial

Credit: CBS3

MORE NEWS: Wilmington Restaurants Teaming Up With Celebrity Chefs To Help Support Local Chefs

The top side overall was mashed potatoes.