GIANT Opens Fulfillment Center, New Headquarters In Philadelphia's Eastwick Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new headquarters of GIANT in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section on Monday. The new fulfillment center on Island Avenue will supply goods for GIANT Direct e-commerce.
For the first time, GIANT Direct will also serve select zip codes in South Jersey.
"The time has been right to invest in e-commerce centers, and this facility is quite frankly unlike anything we could have ever imagined. The pandemic certainly reaffirmed our need for this facility," GIANT President Nicholas Bertram said.
GIANT also gave a donation of 46,500 dollars to Eastwick community organizations.