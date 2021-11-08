DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Monday preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month. The 35-year-old’s hearing will take place in Upper Darby.
Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia's Kingsessing Neighborhood, Police Say
The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping the incident, which was reported by authorities. The Delaware County District Attorney later said that was not true; he said security video caught one passenger recording part of the interaction, but it was unclear if the passenger fully understood what was going on.
Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt says it was a SEPTA employee who alerted police.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update, Discuss Ongoing Victim Support And Violence Prevention Strategies
Since then, SEPTA says they’ve added armed security guards at stations and aboard trains. In addition, they are putting a system in place to monitor live security cameras.
Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.MORE NEWS: Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students
Eyewitness News reporter Wakisha Bailey contributed to this story.