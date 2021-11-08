EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A school bus with children aboard crashed into a creek in Easton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the 500 block of Bushkill Drive, just after 7:30 a.m.
Police say minor injuries were reported. According to the Easton Area School District superintendent, 29 students were on board the bus and seven were taken to St. Luke's Anderson or St. Luke's Easton by ambulance.
Two other students were taken to the hospital by their parents.
The bus driver was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
No word on how the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation.