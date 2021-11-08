PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are still looking to get their first win in South Philadelphia this season. They ran the football again in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two yards led to heartbreak for the Birds. The Chargers converted a pair of 4th-and-1s during their game-winning drive.

The Birds are now 13th in the NFC.

Even though they lost, there were a few bright spots and one of them was running back Jordan Howard. He had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

It was his highest output since Nov. 2019.

So, what happens when starting running back Miles Sanders returns from an ankle injury?

“Miles isn’t back yet so I don’t have to think about it, you know I got a lot of other things I got to think through and problem solve and everything like that. Is he playing good football? Absolutely. Are we happy he’s on this roster? Absolutely. We’re getting a spark offensively from Jordan Howard,” head coach Nick Sirianni said.