PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Simmons saga has cooled off as of late, but a new bombshell dropped Monday involving the Sixers’ most hated rival. The Sixers have engaged in conversations with the Boston Celtics revolving around Simmons, according to The Athletic.

“The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.”

While The Athletic notes that there’s been no traction as of yet, Sixers fans should continue to monitor the situation unfolding in Boston, especially if it leads to Jaylen Brown landing in Philadelphia.

Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality. The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: https://t.co/02I8Qt2HCz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021

Brown, who was selected two picks behind Simmons in the 2016 NBA Draft, is averaging 25.6 points per game, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He’s 25-years-old, entering the prime of his career, and would fit nicely into the Sixers’ core of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

The Celtics are off to an ugly 4-6 start to the season. The Athletic report also comes after Celtics guard Marcus Smart sounded off about the team’s recent play, and an ESPN story about them having a players-only meeting after a collapse to the Chicago Bulls.

With Damian Lillard reluctant to ask out of Portland, Bradley Beal and the Wizards off to a hot-start, a trade package that lands the Sixers Brown is a deal that president of basketball operations Darly Morey has been holding out for.

The Athletic report also mentions that the Sixers are becoming irritated with Simmons and the way he’s gone about his pursuit of mental health assistance.

“Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Simmons has provided the organization with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has access to Simmons’ mental health professionals, but those professionals are not able to provide further information to the 76ers without Simmons’ consent due to patient confidentiality. So far, Philadelphia does not have a mental health doctor on its staff with whom Simmons is comfortable, sources say. Simmons is allowed the ability to seek treatment from outside the 76ers’ physicians for mental assistance.”

According to the report, the Sixers feel like they should be given more details about Simmons’ treatments and a timeframe on when he plans to return to the court.

Last week, the Sixers fined Simmons his game check for missing the game against the Detroit Pistons. But according to The Athletic, as long as Simmons has provided the Sixers with basic information regarding mental health professionals with whom he’s seeking help, Philadelphia shouldn’t be able to withhold his salary.

As of right now, there’s no imminent resolution for a trade, but if the Boston Celtics continue to spiral, maybe Simmons will finally get shipped out of Philadelphia.