DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Monday preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charge with raping a woman on the El train last month. The 35-year-old’s hearing will take place in Upper Darby.
Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest.
The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping the incident, which was reported by authorities. The Delaware County District Attorney later said that was not true; he said security video caught one passenger recorded part of the interaction, but it was unclear if the passenger fully understood what was going on.