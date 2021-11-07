PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after Philadelphia police say a car crash in the Mount Airy neighborhood led to a vehicle explosion. The incident happened near East Johnson Street and Stenton Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Saturday.
The department said the victims were in a car that was rear-ended by another vehicle “at a high rate of speed.” The victims’ vehicle caught fire and exploded.
The male victims were pronounced at the scene. Police have not identified the victims or given their ages.
An arrest has been made in the incident, authorities said.