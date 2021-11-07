PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after being shot inside a Crescentville home Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Tabor Avenue around 2:19 p.m.
Philadelphia police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to the hospital. The second victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left foot. He told emergency personnel he wasn’t aware he was shot.READ MORE: 41st Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival Kicks Off Two Weeks Of Movie Screenings
Officials described both men as being in stable condition.READ MORE: Woman, Man Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Outside Target, Philadelphia Police Say
The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: 2 Dead After Car Catches Fire, Explodes After Collision In Mount Airy, Police Say
