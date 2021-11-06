PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy is safe after Philadelphia police say someone stole a vehicle with him in the back seat. The incident began in the 200 block of North Peach Street in West Philadelphia.
The department said a man reported a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee stolen, saying an unknown man took it. The car had the man’s 2-year-old in the back seat.
Officers found the child at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street a short time later.
The department said there have been no arrests.