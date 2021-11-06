VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania returns to Villanova University on Saturday. Because of the pandemic, this is the first time in two years they’ve been able to compete.

On Friday night, they had their 33rd annual fall festival where the athletes got to come together before competing.

Throughout the day, they’ll have a series of competitions, including soccer, volleyball, bocce, powerlifting, long-distance running, walking and roller skating competitions.

Matt Aaron, the president and CEO of Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, said everyone is excited about the event.

“It’s been almost two years since we’ve been here at Villanova and the students make this event so exciting every year,” Aaron said. “Everybody, the students, our athletes, our volunteers, everybody is thrilled to be back on campus. The athletes couldn’t be more excited to be back. To see their friends, many of them form partnerships with students when they’re here. We haven’t been on-campus since 2019 and so, they miss the students, they miss the energy of fall festival.”

The athletes who prevail Saturday will go on to compete in Orlando next summer for the championship.

The competition kicks off at 8 a.m.