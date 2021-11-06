PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women are recovering after a shooting inside a West Philadelphia home Saturday evening, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 800 block of North 46th Street just before 7:30 p.m.
The department said a 20-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and another time in the arm. She was last listed in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The second victim, a 63-year-old woman, was hit once in the calf. She is also expected to be okay.
There have been no arrests.
