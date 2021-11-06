PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is critically injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, Philadelphia Police said. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Cornwall Street.
Around 3:45 p.m., officers said a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an 18-year-old, was shot once in the back and one in the side. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
There are no arrests in the shooting.
