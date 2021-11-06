PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is dead and another 18-year-old was critically injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, adding to the city’s growing homicide total. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Cornwall Street.

The 18-year-old who died was later identified as Joshua Anthony Soto, police say. The other victim injured in the shooting has not yet been identified.

Philadelphia police said Soto was shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an 18-year-old, was shot once in the back and one in the side. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The incident adding to an already hectic Saturday that included three separate shootings that left one man dead and two others injured.

Just after midnight, a 61-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head in Holmesburg. About 15 minutes later, a 21-year-old man was shot more than 5 times on East Indiana Avenue in Kensington. Both are expected to be OK.

But around 1 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Philadelphia.

These crime scenes are nearly identical as they add to a list of citywide homicides that already has more than 460 names.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

