PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Around 175 residents are now back in their Center City apartment building after an electrical fire forced them to stay at an American Red Cross shelter, the organization said. The fire happened at South 22nd Street Friday.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire started in the building’s basement, forcing 175 Sidney Hillman Apartments residents to stay at a shelter overnight. The American Red Cross created a shelter at West Philadelphia High School for the residents.
The organization said Saturday afternoon the shelter was closed:
The Red Cross shelter, which opened Friday evening at West Philadelphia High School, is now closed. All residents have been allowed to return to their apartment building on S. 22nd Street. Overnight about 175 residents stayed at the Red Cross shelter, with more than a dozen Red Cross volunteers providing care and comfort, serving meals and snacks and handing out relief supplies as needed.
SEPTA busses took the residents back around 11 a.m. Saturday.