PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the face outside a Bridesburg bar during a fight over a love interest. The incident happened on Richmond Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The department said two men got into a fight outside the bar over a mutual love interest. One of the men started hitting the other man in the head with a gun.
That's when police said the gun went off, shooting the man in the face. The bullet went through the face in the cheek area.
The victim is expected to survive. Police continue to search for the shooting and investigate surveillance video.
