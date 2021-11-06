PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for financial assistance for people in Pennsylvania with homes damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The new deadline to apply is Dec. 10, a month later than the original date.

It has been two months since Ida moved through, but a number of residents still have no idea what’s next.

Dade Moran has lived in her Port Providence home for more than two decades. It’s now barely recognizable after Hurricane Ida ripped through.

“It was up almost to my ceiling and there are a few things out there that I thought I could save, but I don’t think so. It’s like I’ll be starting fresh.”

Her insurance company has shelled out an advance , but Moran told CBS3 the amount is dismal.

“I haven’t been able to use because it’s not enough to do anything,” she said.

Many families here in Port Richmond and nearby Mont Clare remain in limbo – waiting on answers and funds – to do repairs.

Some positive news may be on the horizon with FEMA pushing back the damage deadline. The Dec. 10 extension applies to Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties. Anything not covered by insurance is fair game.

“I applied for disaster aid, and mine just keeps pending, pending, pending. And when you call FEMA you have a 99 minute wait,” she said.

The 84-year-old said the last major flood she experienced was Hurricane Floyd back in 1999, but that doesn’t compare to what she’s dealing with now.

“It’s as if I always think this is a dream and I’m going to wake up, but it never happens,” Moran said.

People can get reimbursed for home repairs, lost property, and rental assistance. Disaster Centers are slated to close Nov. 10.

Those who suffered loss or damage may register with FEMA in any of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app to your smartphone from Google Play or the Apple App store.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Help is available in most languages.

Visit a disaster recovery center before they close on Nov. 10 . Montgomery County Community College, Health Sciences Gym, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell Ashbridge Square Shopping Center, 945 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown Manchester Township Municipal Building, 3200 Farmtrail Rd, York Former CVS store, 7219 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia Bedford Fire Department, 248 W Penn St, Bedford

Hours of operation for these, fixed DRCs are:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed