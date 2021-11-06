PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for financial assistance for people in Pennsylvania with homes damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The new deadline to apply is Dec. 10.
The original deadline was Nov. 10.
People can get reimbursed for home repairs, lost property, and rental assistance. The assistance applies to anyone who suffered damage in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Northampton counties.
For more information about applying for assistance, click here.