WASHINGTON (AP) — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brassard, who had just returned to the ice after being penalized for bench interference when he punched Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, scored from the left circle at 11:18, beating Vitek Vanacek. It was his second goal of the season and was assisted by Cam Atkinson and Justin Braun.

Moments later, Jones, who has won each of his three starts this season, stopped Carl Hagelin’s breakaway to keep the Flyers (6-2-2) ahead.

Couturier scored on a rebound after Vanacek deflected Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot at 15:44, making it 2-0. It was Couturier’s fifth goal of the season.

Vanacek stopped 30 shots for Washington (5-2-4).

Capitals rookie Brett Leason scored his second goal in his fourth NHL game at 6:02 of the third to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 2-1. Leason scored from the right side, with Connor McMichael making the key pass.

NOTES: Flyers D Ryan Ellis was out for the seventh straight game with a lower-body injury. Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said he hoped Ellis would practice with the team Sunday, but now doesn’t think he will. … Flyers forward Kevin Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and hasn’t played yet isn’t likely to play Wednesday when he’s eligible to come off long-term injured reserve. “I would say Wednesday is an outside chance, more on the outside than on the inside,” Vigneault said. … Capitals forward Anthony Mantha is out indefinitely after undergoing shoulder surgery Friday. Without Mantha, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, Washington is missing three top forwards. Backstrom has yet to play this season due to a hip injury. Oshie has missed four games with a lower-body injury. … F Aliaksei Protas was sent to Hershey of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Capitals: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

