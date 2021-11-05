MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester County’s GOP Chairwoman will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon. The press conference will be at 3 p.m. and can be watched on CBSN Philly.
- What: Press conference to better serve the members of the media requesting comment regarding past social media statements and to give State Senator-elect Ed Durr time to take care of his family
- Who: Gloucester County GOP Chairwoman Jacci Vigilante and party consultant Steve Kush
- When: Friday, Nov. 5
- Time: 3 p.m.
