PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — A blackface photo of a newly-elected councilman in Pitman is prompting calls for accountability. The group Pitman Anti-Racist Collective says Vincent Kelly shared this photo on his Facebook page.
The group says it shows Kelly in blackface as rapper Flavor Flav six years ago.
The Republican won a seat on the borough council in Tuesday’s election.
The Pitman Anti-Racist Collective is calling on Kelly to apologize and undergo diversity training.
“Or in the absence of accountability he should step down. We don’t think that somebody who would share that so aggressively is qualified to represent our community,” Judy Walker with the Pitman Anti-Racist Collective said.
Eyewitness News attempted to get Kelly's side of the story. We knocked on the door at his home but did not receive a response.
The picture has since been taken down.