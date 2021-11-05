PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial for former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti, who was captured on video pepper-spraying protesters on the Vine Street Expressway, starts Friday. Nicoletti was one of the officers who responded to a large group protest last year.
The group was on the expressway protesting the death of George Floyd. The video went viral, and the police department fired Nicoletti.
A judge dismissed the case earlier this year, but District Attorney Larry Krasner re-filed the criminal charges. Those charges include simple assault.