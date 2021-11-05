PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant workers in one Philadelphia neighborhood are on edge, concerned about their safety after a number of people in the industry went on social media claiming they were mugged in the city’s Gayborhood section. They believe they were targeted because of the late hour and people knowing that they’d have cash tips on them.

Eyewitness News is aware of a few muggings in this part of the city late at night and is awaiting an official number from the Philadelphia Police Department. Restaurant employees say they’re taking extra measures to stay safe.

“A lot of people in the industry do get targeted,” John Markowski said. “I always keep an extra eye open.”

Nighttime worries as restaurant and bar workers leave work for the night.

John Markowski can shake up a mean cocktail. He’s the assistant general manager at Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar on South 12th Street in Philadelphia.

Markowski says the staff is staying vigilant after a fellow bartender was mugged on his way home from work late at night.

Now, they are doing what they can to make sure it doesn’t happen again, especially telling employees to never walk alone.

“Be aware of your surroundings, walk with a friend, walk with a coworker, call an Uber,” Markowski said. “We have our security guards. They stay until every single person is out of the bar.”

Markowski is hoping to spread the word to make sure other restaurants and customers can take precautions and stay safe too heading home for the night.

“So everybody basically keeps an eye out for everybody,” Markowski said. “The No. 1 concern is employees and then staff and the customers.”

Eyewitness News did reach out to other nearby restaurants who say they too leave in groups at night to avoid any problems.